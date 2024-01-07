Steam has once again smashed it's concurrent user record

HQ

Steam has once again shattered its concurrent user record, as 33,675,229 users were active over the weekend. During this period, 10.6 million players were playing a game.

As reported by Eurogamer, CS:GO and Dota 2 placed at the top of the charts during this time, with them attracting a peak of 1.2 million and 730K players, respectively. The other titles included within the top five were PUBG, Apex Legends, and Baldur's Gate 3.

The last time the concurrent record was broken was in March 2023, when Steam reported that 33,598,520 users were active.