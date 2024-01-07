Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Steam has once again smashed it's concurrent user record

A record 33,675,229 users logged onto the platform over the weekend.

Steam has once again shattered its concurrent user record, as 33,675,229 users were active over the weekend. During this period, 10.6 million players were playing a game.

As reported by Eurogamer, CS:GO and Dota 2 placed at the top of the charts during this time, with them attracting a peak of 1.2 million and 730K players, respectively. The other titles included within the top five were PUBG, Apex Legends, and Baldur's Gate 3.

The last time the concurrent record was broken was in March 2023, when Steam reported that 33,598,520 users were active.

