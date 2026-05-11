Star Wars Zero Company rated, release date announcement expected soon

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Star Wars Zero Company, the game that seems to be combining everything we love from sci-fi games like XCOM's tactics and Mass Effect's companions, has been rated by both the Korean board GRAC and the American ESRB, signalling a release date reveal could be coming sooner rather than later.

The ratings by both GRAC and the ESRB are quite similar. The South Korean board recommends the game for p[layers 15 and up due to a "realistic depiction of violence" and "vulgar language." The ESRB has it rated T for Teen, without any description given on GRAC's site. Considering most of the violence will include lasers and lightsabers rather than blood and gore, these ratings are to be expected.

Usually, when a game is rated by multiple boards, this takes place a few months before it ends up getting a release. This isn't always the case, but the pattern is noticeable. Therefore, it might be the case that we'll see Star Wars Zero Company pop back up at Summer Game Fest this year, with a release date we can cling on to, waiting to play this mashup of winning sci-fi subgenres.