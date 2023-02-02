Star Wars: Visions' Season 2 comes to Disney+ in May

Both Magnus and I think Star Wars: Visions was a great refreshing take on the galaxy far, far away with its anime-style and Asian storytellers when it came to Disney+ in 2021, so the confirmation of a second season was exciting. Especially because Lucasfilm said this second take would include a more diverse selection of cultures and styles. Now we know what they meant and when we'll see if this makes it even better.

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that the second season of Star Wars: Visions will premiere on Disney+ May 4 a.k.a. Star Wars Day. Not only that. We finally also know the nine studios that have made the upcoming season's nine shorts, and the list is definitely diverse:



Aau's Song - Directed by Nadia Darries & Daniel Clarke and made by Triggerfish.



I Am Your Mother - Directed by Magdalena Osinska and made by Aardman.



In the Stars - Directed by Gabriel Osorio and made by Punkrobot.



Journey to the Dark Head - Directed by Hyeong Geun Park and made by Studio Mir.



Sith - Directed by Rodrigo Blaas and made by El Guiri.



Screecher's Reach - Directed by Paul Young and made by Cartoon Saloon.



The Bandits of Golak - Directed by Ishan Shukla and made by 88 Pictures.



The Pit - Directed by LeAndre Thomas & Justin Ridge and made by D'art Shtajio in cooperation with Lucasfilm.



The Spy Dancer - Directed by Julien Chheng and made by Studio La Cachette.



This sure makes it sounds like we're in for some very different takes on Star Wars, considering these studios have made stuff like The Legend of Korra, Love, Death & Robots' Sucker of Souls and Wallace and Gromit.