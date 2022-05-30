Star Wars: Visions to get second season in spring 2023

HQ

Disney has announced that the animated shorts series, Star Wars: Visions has been greenlit for its second season. Set to arrive in spring 2023, it has been revealed during the panel for the show at the Star Wars Celebration event that this upcoming season will expand its styles and cultural representation, and will take a step away from being solely an anime.

As for what these other styles and cultures will be; India, Spain, France, the UK and Ireland, South Africa, Chile and the US state of California have all been highlighted.

Otherwise, Disney has yet to announce much else about the show's second season, but no doubt we'll know more as we get closer to its premiere next year.