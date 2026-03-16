Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord trailer teases a dark revenge story

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Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for the upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, and it clearly shows that the galaxy's most relentless former Sith apprentice still hasn't given up on his plans for power—or revenge.

The story picks up after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and follows Maul during the early years of the Galactic Empire's rise. Here, he finds himself in a far more vulnerable position than before. After his brutal defeat at the hands of Darth Sidious, he has lost much of his influence and is forced to start over from the shadows while the Empire tightens its grip on the galaxy.

The trailer offers a glimpse of what's to come, hinting that Maul is doing his best to build a new criminal network while plotting his revenge against the Empire. The series is helmed by Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, and Sam Witwer returns once again to lend his voice to the villainous character.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord consists of ten episodes and premieres on Disney+ on April 6, with the first two episodes releasing immediately before the rest roll out weekly leading up to the finale on Star Wars Day itself, May 4.

Are you excited for Shadow Lord?

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