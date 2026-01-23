Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord to debut on Disney+ in April

HQ

Disney has shared the first trailer for the anticipated and upcoming Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, an animated series that sees the iconic Sith Lord take centre-stage and become the protagonist in a narrative that seems to be very violent and action-packed.

The premise seems to revolve around Maul simply being a thorn in the Empire's side, constantly looking to cause havoc and disrupt the Emperor's plans, in a bid to strike back against his former master that left him to die after his duel with Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series has a tagline of "Chains can be broken. Empires can be shattered," which emphasises the point.

As for when Maul - Shadow Lord will premiere, it's set to land on Disney+ on April 6, with a two-episode premiere to kick things off. While there will be a larger official trailer closer to the show's arrival, you can see the thrilling teaser trailer below.