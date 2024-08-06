Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One in September

HQ

It's been a year since Respawn announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after only launching on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. We've barely heard anything about it since, but we'll see how the game runs on last-gen hardware fairly soon.

EA reveals that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are set to launch on the 17th of September, so we're just six weeks away from seeing how a game that had some serious issues on much stronger hardware for a long time can even function on last-gen consoles.