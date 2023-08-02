Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One

HQ

Respawn kept on reiterating that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was only coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series because they needed the extra power to do some of the stuff they wanted. Not exactly the first developers that have said that, and they won't be the last ones that have some explaining to do shortly after.

Because Electronic Arts revealed that Respawn has started working on bringing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to PS4 and Xbox One in tonight's earnings call. It doesn't sound like we'll get these versions this year, however, as the talented team is in the early stages of porting.

This might get the blood boiling for some players out there, as the game is still struggling with quite a few technical issues on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series even if some have been ironed out after Ben pointed them out in his review. EA knows that, which is one of the reasons why this announcement was quickly followed by reassurances that more updates of the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series versions are coming and that these are top priority.

It'll be interesting to see if this means Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a noticeably better game by the time we start talking about Game of the Year and how it'll perform on last-gen consoles.