Star Wars is home to both soldiers and Jedi heroes, according to Favreau

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Over the years, many have praised the more down-to-earth Star Wars stories, such as Andor in particular, but also, for example, Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Mandalorian. And we'll be seeing more of these in the future, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will come at the expense of more esoteric stories centered on Force users.

In an interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), director Jon Favreau explains how Ahsoka will play a key role in keeping the Force alive in the Star Wars galaxy:

"Anybody who saw the sequels knows that there's a First Order coming in, like, 20 years from where we are now in the storyline. And then Ahsoka season 2 is coming out - which I've seen all of - and that's definitely more dealing with the larger [picture], a higher level.

"That's about the officers and we're the enlisted men - this is more of a ground-level experience of what's going on. You're seeing the backdrop - which, by the way, is what the first Star Wars started off as."

In short, there seems to be room for both of these types of stories moving forward, which hopefully means there will be Star Wars for everyone.