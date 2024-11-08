Star Wars Episode X-XII are in the works, will start a new saga

It has been a long time since Disney released a Star Wars movie in theatres. The Rise of Skywalker and the sequel trilogy in general was a stinking mess for a lot of fans. Some enjoyed it, but it wasn't the lauded return Disney had wanted. Since, we have seen a lot of Star Wars TV, but it seems it's time for a new big screen trilogy.

This report comes by way of Deadline, and it hasn't been confirmed or denied by Disney, so have a salt shaker at the ready. According to the report, Simon Kinberg is set to write and produce the trilogy which will not continue the Skywalker Saga, as per an additional report by IGN. Instead, we'll be getting a new saga, which could hopefully refresh the IP, bringing back disillusioned fans and giving everyone something wholly new to enjoy, without the baggage of random cameos and characters from the franchise's yore.

Kinberg is a name that may or may not inspire confidence. Working on Logan, Star Wars Rebels, and the first two Deadpool movies, he has some bangers under his belt, but he also has worked on some stinkers, including Fant4stic, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix, so we'll have to wait and see what this new Star Wars trilogy turns out as.

Of course, Star Wars has plenty of big-budget projects apparently in the works. We know The Mandalorian & Grogu will arrive on the big screen in 2026, and there's a new Daisy Ridley movie in the plans somewhere as well, but there are a bunch of other cinematic releases which are likely not going to see the light of day.