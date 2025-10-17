HQ

You might be interested: Raila Odinga, Kenyan political icon, passes away at 80.

We just got the news that a number of people were injured after a stampede at the state funeral of Kenyan opposition figure Raila Odinga, when mourners rushed forward to view his body at Nyayo Stadium. The ceremony drew massive crowds waving white handkerchiefs and blowing vuvuzelas in tribute to the veteran leader, known for his decades of activism and shifting political alliances. We also got the news that security forces have been deployed in large numbers after earlier unrest during public viewings. Odinga, who once served as prime minister and ran multiple times for president, died in India earlier this week and will be laid to rest in his rural home on Sunday. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!