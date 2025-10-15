Raila Odinga, Kenyan political icon, passes away at 80 The former prime minister and lifelong opposition leader shaped decades of Kenya's democratic struggle.

HQ We just got the news that Raila Odinga, one of Kenya's most influential political figures, has passed away while receiving treatment in India, according to family sources. Known for his relentless pursuit of democracy and human rights, Odinga was a defining voice in Kenya's modern political landscape. His career was marked by repeated presidential bids, fierce battles over election results, and a historic role in power-sharing that ended one of the country's deepest crises. Despite enduring imprisonment and exile, he remained a symbol of resilience and reform. During the last hours, leaders across Africa are paying tribute to a man many considered the moral heartbeat of Kenyan politics. Rest in peace, Raila Odinga. Nairobi, Kenya - September 10th 2023: Leader of Opposition in Kenya Raila Odinga smiling at one of his political rallies // Shutterstock