S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. The Boardgame is getting ready to start a crowdfunding campaign

From a Polish company Awaken Realms.

It seems that nowadays a popular game gets a boardgame treatment as well, and we couldn't be more happy about that. Now a Polish company Awaken Realms is getting ready to launch a crowdfunding campaign for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. The Boardgame, which is said to be "the tabletop edition of the most popular PC FPS franchise from Ukraine".

The game is meant for 1-4 players, and an average play time is expected to be 120 min. Players should be over 14 years of age to play it. The game is said to be a story-driven experience, where each player controls one stalker.

The start of the crowdfunding campaign is happening sometime during late Q2 2023. You can read more about this project right here.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

