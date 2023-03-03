S.T.A.L.K.E.R. The Boardgame is getting ready to start a crowdfunding campaign

HQ

It seems that nowadays a popular game gets a boardgame treatment as well, and we couldn't be more happy about that. Now a Polish company Awaken Realms is getting ready to launch a crowdfunding campaign for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. The Boardgame, which is said to be "the tabletop edition of the most popular PC FPS franchise from Ukraine".

The game is meant for 1-4 players, and an average play time is expected to be 120 min. Players should be over 14 years of age to play it. The game is said to be a story-driven experience, where each player controls one stalker.

The start of the crowdfunding campaign is happening sometime during late Q2 2023. You can read more about this project right here.