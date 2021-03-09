S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 might be getting mod support for Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

Mods for consoles are unfortunately pretty uncommon, but there are in fact some really rare exceptions, with the remaster of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim being the most prominent one. But more is coming as it turns out S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 might get mod support.

In a Russian podcast, the GSC Game World PR manager Zakhar Bocharov had plenty of new things to reveal regarding the game. It turns out the life simulation system A-life has been severely upgraded, so the world interacts with both you and other creatures even when you don't know it.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is also having a non-linear storyline which can unfold in many different ways. This means there will be a "huge number of branches and different endings." Single player is also the main mode of the game, which probably means this is where GSC Game World has put most of their efforts.

Finally, mods are very important for both the developers and the community. And therefore they are now exploring the possibility of adding mods to Xbox Series S/X as well.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is launching on a yet undisclosed date this year on PC and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Thanks, Gamingsym