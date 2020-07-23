Stalker 2 is an Xbox launch exclusive, heading to Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Among the games to feature during the Xbox Games Showcase was Stalker 2. Having said that, we didn't get to see much in terms of meaningful gameplay, so it was more flavour, with atmospheric locations, strange electrical bubbles, heavily armed guards, and mutated creatures grown in giant test tubes. Sounds spooky.

The trailer also confirmed that the moody post-apocalyptic shooter will be heading to PC and Xbox Series X, and it'll be included in Game Pass. We also know that Stalker 2 is going to launch exclusively on Microsoft's console, probably next year, although there's no word on how long the exclusivity deal will last.