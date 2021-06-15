S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a whopping 150+ gigabytes for Xbox Series S/X

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was one of the graphically better looking games during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase late Sunday. But having a lot of super detailed graphics, means bigger file sizes, and let's just say this game is somewhat of a poster boy for that statement.

As the game has now been added to Microsoft Store, we now know that it does in fact have a file size of 150.01 gigabytes. And that's without any extra patches and DLC, which will likely make the game even bigger.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl launches on April 28 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1. Check out some new E3 screenshots below.