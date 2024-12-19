S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl's first "big patch" fixes more than 1,800 bugs

HQ

The horizon is looking brighter and brighter for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The title has covered its development costs completely and more and more players keep joining the exploration of the Zone, even though it was still not quite perfect. That's why the big update that GSC has just released is sure to excite a lot of people.

The studio has released a gigantic patch that fixes no less than 1,800 known bugs in the game. The update is pretty big, so it'll take you a while to download it. "We understand that the size of the patch is huge and the process of downloading will take some time," said GSC Game World.

In a very diligent manner, the team has shared the full list of fixes. If you have time (while the patch is downloading, for example) you might want to take a look at it here.