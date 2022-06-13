S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl seems to have been delayed to 2023

HQ

Considering the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the fact that GSC Game World's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was still aiming to release by the end of 2022 did seem like a mighty long shot.

While the game was not featured during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last night, it did pop up on a graphic that highlighted a bunch of the games coming to Xbox and PC within the next 12 months, and interestingly, it was placed in the 2023 category.

While GSC Game World has yet to actually announce whether the game is delayed, this does suggest that Microsoft doesn't think that the game will be ready by the end of the year and instead will be coming to PC and Xbox Series consoles between January 1 and June 12 next year.