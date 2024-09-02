S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl runs in 30 frames per second for Xbox Series S

HQ

We already knew that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will run on Xbox Series X at 60 frames per second, but in the last few days there has been chatter that it will only run at 25 frames per second on its little sister Xbox Series S.

The reason for this is that the game's lead producer Slava Lukyanenka said just that in an interview, but has now taken to social media to explain that he simply made an error. On the contrary, he says that the game can easily handle 30 frames per second on Xbox Series S and actually runs even better than that:

"In practice, the optimization on Series S is well undergoing. Some parts of the game may be slightly below target now (hence the head glitch), but on average, Stalker 2 runs on 34-36

We aim to launch on Series S with at least 30 FPS in every part of the Zone."

In conclusion, it seems that Xbox gamers will be happy regardless of the format when it is released on November 20th. And as if to make everything even better, we would like to remind you that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is included with Game Pass from day one.