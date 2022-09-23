S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on track for a 2023 release

HQ

When the rumor mill started claiming that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl would be delayed to 2024 or even 2025 as a result of Russia's dreadful war against Ukraine, a GSC Game World developer chose to speak up on the game's official Discord channel. The rumors of a massive delay was completely denounced, and it was once again confirmed that it will arrive 2023.

The original plans was that it should be release back in April, but when Russia started the senseless war, it was delayed to late 2022, which obviously won't happen either. As S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was one of the most promising games of the year, let's keep out fingers crossed that it will be released next year, although we want to point out that the safety of the developers comes way before anything else, of course.