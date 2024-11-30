Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been updated with Patch 1.0.1

HQ

There's no doubt that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the hottest and most talked-about games of the year, warmly received by both fans and critics alike. However, it's no secret that the game had its fair share of issues at launch. The development team has been working tirelessly to address the most critical problems as quickly as possible, and the updates continue with today's release of Patch 1.0.1, available for both PC and Xbox. Below, you can find the extensive list of changes and adjustments made.

AI Fixes:

Fixed groups of NPCs getting stuck and dying near shelters during active Emission events.

Resolved an issue where the Burer could knock mission items out of the player's hands.

Added missing sound effects for the Burer's "Telekinesis" ability.

Fixed issues where NPCs would occasionally get stuck and fail to reach mission locations, potentially preventing mission progression.

Addressed performance drops and possible out-of-memory crashes in crowded hub locations during long play sessions.

Resolved an issue where NPCs would switch to an A-pose or float after death.

Fixed NPC behavior where they would shoot into cover due to incorrect target tracking.

Addressed over 20 other AI-related bugs.

Optimization Fixes:

Fixed invisible NPCs/Mutants appearing in the player's field of view while aiming.

Resolved visual effects issues with fire that weren't rendering at certain camera angles.

Fixed approximately 100 crashes, including memory leaks and EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION errors.

Audio & Sound Fixes:

Resolved an issue where combat music would continue playing after combat ended.

Fixed seven additional minor audio bugs.

Balance Adjustments:

Reduced repair costs for weapons and armor.

Significantly increased artifact sale prices for more revenue.

Increased money rewards for most missions (by 2 to 3 times).

Buffs to armor and weapons on Rookie difficulty.

Moderately decreased mutant damage on Rookie difficulty.

Reduced weapon damage from mutants by 23% on Rookie difficulty.

Increased armor durability by 12.5%.

Added a silencer attachment for the PTM weapon to a specific stash in the Lesser Zone.

Adjusted sell prices for Exoskeletons and upgraded weapons.

Rebalanced the Hercules consumable to remove the speed debuff and increase carry weight capacity.

Additional minor bug fixes.

Combat Balance:

Reduced weight for certain mission items, including scanners.

Slightly rebalanced Bloodsucker damage.

Reduced Bloodsucker HP regeneration outside combat.

Moderately reduced HP for Controllers, Burers, Boars, and Flesh mutants.

Adjusted Boar and Flesh limb damage mechanics.

Significantly increased melee distance for weapons and slightly for knives.

Gamepad Input:

Increased gamepad dead zones for better control.

Characters:

Fixed NPC eye and teeth models.

Minor fixes to NPC animations and models.

Cutscenes:

Added missing footage to TV screens in the final cutscene.

Fixed deer animation in the opening cutscene.

Resolved 20 additional cutscene-related bugs.

Game Settings & Menus:

Adjusted unreadable text on the Shader Compilation screen.

Fixed an issue where the "Nvidia Reflex Low Latency" setting wouldn't save between game sessions.

Resolved 10 other minor menu-related bugs.

Interactable Objects:

Fixed physics issues with destructible and movable objects, including floating items.

Resolved interaction issues with glass doors in SIRCAA's inner yard that caused progression blockers.

Fixed missing inner doors in the X-11 laboratory elevator.

Plus several other minor fixes.

And much more. You can check out the full patch notes here.

Have you had a chance to update yet? What are your thoughts on Stalker 2 so far?