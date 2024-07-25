S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been delayed to November

HQ

If you were expecting to return to the Exclusion Zone in September when S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was expected to debut on PC and Xbox Series devices, you unfortunately will have to wait a bit longer as the action game has been delayed again.

The frequently delayed title (although not that the Ukrainian GSC Game World can do much to prevent that) has been pushed all the way until November 20, 2024, as the team want to take a couple of extra months to fix what they are describing as "unexpected anomalies" (or simply 'bugs' , as you call them)."

GSC Game World explains a little further by adding, "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is shaping up to be everything we envisioned, with the launch nearly here, and we are incredibly excited to share more with you."

This will come in the form of a developer deep dive video that will be launched on August 12 and featuring interviews, new footage, and a full video walkthrough of a quest in-game.

Are you still excited for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and its eventual launch (even on Game Pass on day one)?