S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets new stunning trailer

HQ

A few days ago, we reported that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has unfortunately suffered another delay, at least partly as a result of Russia's warfare against Ukraine. But early 2024, it finally time to visit the exclusion zone of Chornobyl to experience all the radioactive horrors.

During the ongoing Gamescom, we have now gotten a new trailer for the game, which shows off both new areas and enemies. As you might expect, there are also weird anomalies and plenty of weapons. It also seems like not everyone here is your enemy.

Check all of this out in the trailer below, which is named Bolts & Bullets. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches for both PC and Xbox Series S/X early in 2024, and it is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.