Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets impressive new trailer

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been delayed several times as a result of Russia's senseless war against Ukraine (the studio GSC Game World have even published a video of how it actually is to work with video games during a war, something you can check out further down).

Now they have released a new trailer, which is really impressive. It includes new areas, anomalies and some of the narrative from the highly anticipated sequel. The game will be released in 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also be released via Game Pass at launch. You can check out the trailer for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl below.

