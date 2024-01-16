S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a HUD overhaul

HQ

After a lengthy delay following Russia's war on Ukraine, it seems like the premiere of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is getting closer. The only thing we know is that it is supposed to be released before April 1, and now GSC Game World has updated all their channels on social media, and have also replaced the HUD on released screenshots with an updated and likely final version.

The latter is a small detail, but shows they they all of a sudden needs to get the images to look right, which is likely a sign that the studio is preparing for the release.

Some people speculates that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl might get shadow-dropped during the Xbox Developers Direct (it is included with Game Pass and time exclusive) on Thursday, but that is probably just wishful thinking, although there are exactly two and a half month left before Q2 so we probably won't have to wait much longer for a release date regardless.