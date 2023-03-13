S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl devs are asking fans to ignore leaks

HQ

Ukrainian developer GSC Game World is looking to release its highly anticipated survival shooter

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl this year. While many are incredibly excited to see what the game will look like, GSC Game World has recently put out a statement highlighting the constant harassment it is getting.

"Recently," the statement began. "Our employee's account for a collective work-with-images application was hacked... [The hackers] are threatening to use the obtained data for blackmail and intimidation."

GSC Game World goes onto say that the team have endured similar cyber attacks for over a year, including blackmail, acts of aggression, hacks, and more. However, GSC Game World has claimed attempts at blackmail are "completely futile," as it has endured far worse thanks to the war in Ukraine.

The final part of the statement asks players not to look at any leaks that may come from these constant cyber attacks, as they would likely dilute expectations considering they'd most likely come from a very early version of the game.

