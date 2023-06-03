S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer builds leak online

HQ

GSC Game World's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but unfortunately ahead of release multiple developer builds were leaked online and shared around.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, it appears the explanation for this is that it was a mistake by the developer's IT department. This hasn't yet been confirmed, but luckily no matter why they made it online, the builds aren't playable.

This is due to some heavy inscription being put on the files, which hopefully won't be broken through. Back in March, there were threats from hackers attempting to steal GSC Game World's data, but it seems these were quite empty. We're hoping that with everything the Ukrainian developer has endured so far that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a smooth release later this year.