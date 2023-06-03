Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer builds leak online

It appears they're unplayable, though.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

GSC Game World's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but unfortunately ahead of release multiple developer builds were leaked online and shared around.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, it appears the explanation for this is that it was a mistake by the developer's IT department. This hasn't yet been confirmed, but luckily no matter why they made it online, the builds aren't playable.

This is due to some heavy inscription being put on the files, which hopefully won't be broken through. Back in March, there were threats from hackers attempting to steal GSC Game World's data, but it seems these were quite empty. We're hoping that with everything the Ukrainian developer has endured so far that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a smooth release later this year.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Related texts



Loading next content