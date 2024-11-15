S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl could be banned in Russia as it possibly "justifies terrorism"

HQ

The premiere of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is almost upon us after more than two years of delays. These have been largely caused by Russia's war with Ukraine, forcing the Ukrainian developer to take drastic measures and, unfortunately, also suffering casualties.

But while the rest of the world is looking forward to playing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Russia doesn't seem to be so lucky. Russia has famously shut down all free press and banned anything it deems anti-Russian, often to the point of almost comical proportions.

Now, State Duma member Anton Gorelki reports in state-controlled RIA Novosti (via VGC) that the game could be banned altogether if it turns out that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl "justifies terrorism" or is "anti-Russian". And it doesn't stop there, with legal advisor Mikhail Mushailev adding that it could be a crime to buy the game at all because it is supporting a "hostile force" (in the sense of the country Russia is trying to invade).

As a footnote, at the beginning of the war, Russia took control of Chornobyl, which is where the game is set. But after a little over a month, they were driven out and the area we will digitally visit in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is today once again controlled by Ukraine.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on November 20 for PC and Xbox Series S/X - except in Russia, obviously. It is also included with Game Pass.