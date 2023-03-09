Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl confirmed for GDC

The Ukrainian developer will be appearing at the San Francisco convention.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Game Developers Conference 2023 kicks off on March 20 and runs until March 24. This usually isn't your typical video game event with new announcements, as it is mainly aimed towards the people involved in making our games.

Still, there usually comes some news from various keynotes about innovating tech and the titles that use it. Now it has been confirmed that one of the games that will be at the event is GSC Game World's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The studio will "present an exclusive look at Stalker 2, present today's workflow challenges in the facial animation and localization process" and are also going to talk about "adopting generative AI technology" from Nvidia.

This will take place on March 23, and as usual, you will be able to read all about it here at Gamereactor. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is planned for a release later this year, but was originally slated for April last year. Russia's war against Ukraine made this impossible though, for obvious reasons.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Related texts



Loading next content