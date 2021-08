If Forza Horizon 5 was the best looking game on E3 this year, then S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was a close second. So what's the secret sauce besides talented developers?

Well, it turns out they are actually using the latest tech from Epic: Unreal Engine 5. This was revealed on Twitter, and makes us look forward to the game even more.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl launches on April 28 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and will be included with Xbox Game Pass from day 1.