S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl gets five stunning screenshots

One of the most interesting games this upcoming spring is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl from GSC Game World. It launches on April 28 for PC and Xbox Series S/X (it's also included with Xbox Game Pass, starting day one), and offers adventures in Chernobyl with an open world and tons of stuff to explore.

Even if all this sounds very intriguing, it has mainly got attention for the absolutely stunning graphics. Now five new screenshots have been released and are available below for you to enjoy.