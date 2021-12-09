Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl gets five stunning screenshots

The game will land on PC and Xbox Series on April 28.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the most interesting games this upcoming spring is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl from GSC Game World. It launches on April 28 for PC and Xbox Series S/X (it's also included with Xbox Game Pass, starting day one), and offers adventures in Chernobyl with an open world and tons of stuff to explore.

Even if all this sounds very intriguing, it has mainly got attention for the absolutely stunning graphics. Now five new screenshots have been released and are available below for you to enjoy.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Related texts



Loading next content