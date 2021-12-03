S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl demands 180 gigabytes of storage space

HQ

On of the most promising and interesting games this upcoming spring is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, developed by GSC Game World. It offers a huge and interesting world, ground-breaking graphics and interesting action. But all of this needs a lot of data, and data needs space, and now the Microsoft Store page has been updated from the already huge 150 gigabytes to an absolutely insane 180 gigabytes of required space to play the game.

We assume it's somewhere in the same ballpark for PC as well, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Storage space is one of the big issues this generation as Xbox Series S has 362 gigabytes available storage, PlayStation 5 has 667 gigabyte and Xbox Series X has 802 gigabytes. This can be expanded for all formats, but is very costly though as extra SSD space is expensive.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl launches on April 28 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.

Thanks GamingBolt