S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gets new videos that cover Russia's war and the adventure's beginning

Few video game companies has ever had a better excuse to delay their game than GSC Game World, which is a Ukrainian developer affected by Russian's aggression against the country. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was supposed to be released this year, but the chaos following the war made most realise it would be tough to keep those plans. And sure enough, now a 2023 delay has been confirmed, but not everything is bad (speaking about the game that is).

During the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended that ended recently, we got a video diary from the developer that gives us a unique insight in how it is to be a developer in a peace democracy, that is suddenly ravaged by war. And why stop there? The developers also shared a new trailer demonstrating the beginning of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which feels insanely promising.

It is also revealed that the game is coming 2023 instead of this year, but fortunately it seems to be worth waiting for. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Game Pass starting day one.

We can really recommend you to watch both these videos. One because it's a fate few other developers has to put up with, and the other because the game just looks so damn good.

