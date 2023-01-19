S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developers reveal the changes made to the game since the beginning of the war

HQ

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has devastated the country for nearly a year now, and the developers at GSC Game World have recently spoken out about how it has affected the development of the upcoming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

In an interview with WIRED, the developers behind the game revealed that it has been incredibly tough working while trying to find safety and flee the Russian invasion. Some have stayed behind in Kyiv, to defend the capital while others have taken their families and sought safety in GSC's new headquarters, which has reportedly been operational since October 2022.

The team understand, with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 being one of the first statements of Ukrainian artistic expression since the war began, and there are a lot of eyes on it. Lead Producer on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Maria Grygorovych, said:

"It was a game about Chornobyl, which is actually located in the Kyiv region, made by a Ukrainian team before the war, and it became something incomparably bigger after the invasion started. It's a national product now, aimed to show that Ukraine is not only exceptionally effective and brave on the battlefield, but also equally valuable in a sense of cultural legacy. Something to be shown to the world."

There's still no firm release date on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, but it is still expected to drop sometime in 2023, which is no mean feat considering the pressure GSC Game World has been put under.