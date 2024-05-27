Square Enix anticipates Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be on PC, Xbox Series, PS5 and Nintendo Switch

HQ

Today, May 27th, is Dragon Quest Day, a memorable day in gaming history, especially in Japan. From this day came the urban legend about the biggest day of school absenteeism in the country's history, with the release of Dragon Quest III. And if the series that started what we know as JRPGs keeps its magic, maybe we'll see something similar soon.

The official X account has shared a short 20-second teaser in which we can read "Legacy Begins" written on a blue background with a silver bird emblem. In addition, the description in the tweet indicates that "The legend of Erdrick is coming". Erdrick is the name given to the legendary hero of Dragon Quest III, so this is the first announcement in three years about Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

The clip doesn't provide any dates or images about the game at all, but it does clearly hint at a multiplatform release, as it indicates under the logo and tagline that it will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Having given this teaser today, it would be strange if they also shared a longer trailer, but we're pretty sure that at one of the summer events in the coming weeks we'll finally see Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and, hopefully, find out when we'll finally be able to play it.