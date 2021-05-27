Dragon Quest III is getting Octopath Traveler-looking remake

You can't just announce a brand new game when celebrating a franchise's 35th anniversary, so Square Enix didn't settle with revealing Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate last night. The company also gave the more nostalgic players a treat.

As the headline already spoiled for you, Dragon Quest III is getting a real remake. I write real because this isn't one of those mobile versions that are basically adaptions, but a serious upgrade of the original. The most obvious one is the use of Square Enix' trademarked "HD-2D" technology, which first appeared in the beautiful Octopath Traveler. Then it shouldn't come as a surprise that this remake looks quite pretty as well in its reveal trailer.

The game is set to launch simultaneously across the globe sometime in the near future, so expect to learn more about what kind of improvements the remake will offer, exactly when it'll arrive and on which platforms later this summer.