Split Fiction doubles the stakes with two million copies sold in its first week

HQ

In case anyone had any doubts that Hazelight had done it again with their recent Split Fiction, we have a new piece of information to add to their run of success. The studio has shared a social media post claiming that Split Fiction has managed to sell two million copies in its first week on sale. That means the game could potentially have up to four (maybe more!) million active players these days, and it doesn't look like the list is going to stop growing any time soon.

We're convinced that Split Fiction deserves to be among the contenders for Game of the Year already, and we gave it our top score on Gamereactor, as well as encouraging us to write a comprehensive guide for all players to enjoy this co-op experience in the best possible way.

Congratulations, Hazelight!