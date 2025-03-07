Split Fiction Guide: Tips for getting started with Hazelight's adventure

HQ

Yesterday, Split Fiction was finally released, which is the next game after It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios. This one is all about co-op too, to the point where you can't play it alone, you have to have someone to play with all the time. That can be easier said than done, but we've put together a handy little guide to help you get started with the adventure as smoothly as possible.

Some sections are extremely fast, but they are great checkpoints.

To begin with, co-op is on the menu, and whether you're playing locally or online, the screen will be split between the two author protagonists Mio and Zoe for most of the game. If you have the option to play locally, but would rather go online to have the whole screen to yourself, you can forget about it.

Playing online couldn't be easier as it supports something called Friend Pass. And not only that, Hazelight has even improved the concept. You can now share your game (or mooch off someone else) for free no matter what format they're playing - as long as it's PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S. All you need to do is download the Friend Pass yourself, or ask a friend to do so, and then receive or send an invitation.

You will need to be able to talk to each other easily in order to help each other in the best possible way.

So, who might want to play Split Fiction? There isn't really a clear target group, but it's a quality game, in short, so everyone should have it on their list to some degree. That said, it's a bit more adult than It Takes Two (two writers fighting a capitalist CEO compared against a mum and dad looking to save their marriage for the sake of their young daughter) and the design relies heavily on fantasy/Sci-Fi tropes rather than more familiar toys and dolls. That's not to say that it's not suitable for children, but I'd still think you'd have to be a few years older to appreciate it.

Getting started with the adventure is generally very easy and its long levels are often divided into clear stages, where you always get a short instruction on what to do. You never have to fuss over things, everything you need is always close by, and if you get stuck and don't know which way to go or how to reach a platform, just stop and look around. The answer is always nearby and easier than you might think.

Several parts of the game contain Easter eggs fans will love, and they are usually not hard to find.

It's really only when you have to make a sudden change of perspective or drive a vehicle at high speed where you don't know which way the level is going that things can get a bit tricky. Remember that you have as many lives as you want at your disposal and you are never forced to restart from far back. Thanks to this, everyone will get through Split Fiction in time. The only caveat I'd like to point out is that you can never both die at the same time. The game will take you back to a checkpoint if this happens, but it's worth knowing that the checkpoints are so generous that this is never a major concern. When you die, you usually just have to quickly press the Y button (triangle for PlayStation) to respawn, and typically your partner doesn't have to be alone for very long.

When I played with my partner, she found a few sections a bit too difficult for her, usually things that involve speed or have a time limit. Mio and Zoe rarely do exactly the same things in the adventure, however, and something that worked for us was to switch controllers occasionally so she instead took on the role of Mio (instead of Zoe as she usually did, being the fantasy enthusiast that she is). This can be a simple tip if something becomes more frustrating rather than entertaining. There is also the option in the menus to adjust things like how much damage you take from attacks and these are unique choices for both Mio and Zoe, and can be something as unique as leaping forward to the next checkpoint. So, there is no risk whatsoever of getting stuck.

You will often be doing completely different things and if something feels too difficult, you can often just switch roles for a moment.

It's also worth noting that Split Fiction does not have collectibles in any traditional sense. So, there's no point in looking behind every nook and cranny throughout the game in the hope of finding playing cards, skulls, flags, flasks, bobbleheads, moons, or anything similar that we see in other games. That's not to say there aren't secrets. The most important ones are the Side Stories, which are absolutely amazing and often one of the highlights of the adventure. Some of them are so insane that I wish they were a whole game in themselves, but these are hard to miss and the duo usually have the decency to inform you when there is a Side Story nearby.

In addition, there are some other things, which are not really important. For example, there are silly additions that give you Achievements/Trophies, and funny things that lead to a good laugh. So, my general tip is that you shouldn't experience any FOMO during the levels, but you should still look around for fun Easter eggs related to films, games, and Hazelight's own creations.

You have a marvellous adventure ahead of you.

That said, it's hard to give general gameplay tips in Split Fiction because no two levels or moments are exactly the same, and each new section typically only lasts a few minutes before it's time for something else. Hopefully this will make it a little easier to get started all the same and if you have any questions, feel free to ask in the comments section and we'll do our best to help out. Good luck, you have an absolutely wonderful adventure ahead of you, as we note in our 10/10 review of Split Fiction.