Split Fiction confirmed for Switch 2

HQ

We suspected that many modern and expensive games that are not yet available for Switch, would be announced for Switch 2 during the ongoing Nintendo Direct. And sure enough, there were, plus some new Nintendo additions too...

For example, Hazelight founder Josef Fares showed up to announce that the studio's latest record-breaking title Split Fiction is coming to the format. A match that feels very fitting given how hard Nintendo themselves are pushing local multiplayer, which likely means there's a big audience for the concept.

Read our review here and you'll understand why this is extremely good news.