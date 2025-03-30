Split Fiction manages to break three world records

HQ

There's no shortage of world records out there, but Split Fiction has managed to snag three of the most niche ones you can imagine: most played local co-op game on Steam, best-selling local co-op game within 48 hours of release, and best-selling local co-op game within a week of release. It's so specific it's almost funny — but you know what? If any game deserves to walk away with three trophies in hand, it's Josef Fares' wildly entertaining masterpiece, Split Fiction.

You can find all the details over at Guinness World Records.