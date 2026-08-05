Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already a $1 billion earner at the box office

HQ

After the astounding opening weekend where Spider-Man: Brand New Day nearly became a billion dollar earner at the box office in its first few days in cinemas, the big question was how strong the legs for the film would ultimately be and how it would continue to generate revenue following its mega arrival.

Already, across Monday and Tuesday's box office, it's clear the legs are rather strong, as a further $120 million has been brought in across both days, according to Box Office Mojo, meaning Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now already a $1 billion film, making it the fourth $1 billion earner in cinemas in 2026 so far. Not bad for the post-pandemic box office at all.

As it stands, Brand New Day is $18 million away from topping Toy Story 5 and becoming the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far, which is a feat it will likely surpass by the end of the day. After this, with the second weekend on the horizon, we'll have to see how much of a boost the movie can rake in, as it's now less than $900 million away from catching Spider-Man: No Way Home and becoming the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all-time.

How much further do you think Spider-Man: Brand New Day can go?