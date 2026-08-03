Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives with second-best opening weekend of all-time

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There has been a lot of talk about the future of Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man as of late. While the actor was quite vocal about being eager to return, before then also confirming his exit strategy, one thing does seem to suggest Marvel Studios won't be letting the British actor depart any time soon.

Because the opening weekend for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now concluded and the box office tallies for the flick have been totalled from around the world and the result is staggering to say the least.

As per Box Office Mojo, the global total for the movie cracked $927 million, which for reference is enough to see the film achieve the second-best opening weekend of all-time, behind only Avengers: Endgame.

Already, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, ahead of The Odyssey and behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, and Toy Story 5. As it needs $150 million to top the box office, it does seem likely this figure will soon be reached, but the big question now is how effective the film's legs will prove to be, as to become the biggest Spider-Man movie to date, it will need to generate another $1 billion to overcome Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.921 billion).

As for The Odyssey, it does seem as though Christopher Nolan's latest epic may become a billion dollar earner too, as it has now surpassed $911 million and is on the cusp of becoming another major cinematic success for 2026.

Are movies back?