Spider-Man: Brand New Day gets two stunning new posters

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2026 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for cinemagoers, as all kinds of major flicks are making their arrival. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has already debuted, and the rest of the year will dish up a ton of other blockbusters, including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three in December, and also Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the summer.

Talking more about the latter film, Sony and Marvel Studios has now shared two new posters for the coming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker facing off against all manner of new problems.

While you can see the new posters below, the official synopsis for the movie has also been revealed, which you can see in full below too.

"After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will open in cinemas on July 31 and the trailer for the film recently arrived and smashed all manner of records.