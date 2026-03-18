Spider-Man faces a rebirth in full Brand New Day trailer

HQ

Just yesterday, we touched on the news that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer was being released but in segments around the world, asking fans to work together and to stitch the full trailer together. This has been achieved and now the full trailer has been shared.

This full glimpse at Spider-Man: Brand New Day features a whole slew of exciting plot points. We get to see Peter Parker living in a world where he is all alone, facing off with a variety of enemies including Scorpion, rekindling connections with MJ and Ned, reaching out for help from Bruce Banner, and having a little complication with The Punisher (sooo... Frank Castle is alive?). This is all while Peter is dealing with a whole new major issue, namely what seems to be a rebirth related to his spider-mutated genetics.

Needless to say, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will look to unpack a lot when it premieres on July 31. We could be looking at the summer's biggest blockbuster in this film, especially when considering the all-star cast headlined by Tom Holland, but also including Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink (seemingly as Screwball?), and more.

Check out the trailer below.