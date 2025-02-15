Speedrunner sets new world record in Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!

HQ

It took him just over five years and 75,000 attempts, but now the speedrunner known as Summoning Salt can proudly claim a new world record in Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!. He achieved this by defeating the titular antagonist in under two minutes—an accomplishment that requires not only exceptional skill but also a bit of luck. He described the achievement in his own words:

"This is the greatest gaming achievement I have ever accomplished. The Mike Tyson fight requires an incredible amount of luck and execution. I hit all 21 frame-perfect punches (1/60th of a second), hit 10 perfect dodges and ducks, and got luck that has somewhere around a 1/7,000 - 1/10,000 chance of occurring."

At present, he has no plans to try improving his time further. Check out the moment he sets the world record here.

