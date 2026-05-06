Spanish government includes women's football league in the official football pools, which will increase revenue

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The Spanish government has taken a step towards growing the Women's football league (Liga F) by including it in the football pools (quinielas), which will increase revenues for all clubs. This will help them "continue raising the competitive level of a league that will gain visibility with the goal of becoming an international benchmark", according to the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sport.

A royal decree explains that the Higher Sports Council (CSD) will distribute a total of 45.50% of the revenue from the Gambling Activities Tax corresponding to betting to Spanish professional football: 30.50% will go to the men's league and 15% to the women's league

The rest of revenue will be distributed this way: 49.95% will go to the provincial councils, through their respective autonomous communities, and 4.55% to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to be later distributed to non-professional football.

"Professionalizing women's football is much more than a sporting measure: it is a bet on equality on and off the field", said Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez.

The Women's football league was professionalised in 2021 by the High Council of Sports, which supported it with 20 million in subsidies, distributed over three seasons, and grants, worth 21 million euros, intended for clubs to improve their infrastructure.