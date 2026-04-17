Spain suffers big blow in the Champions League race against Germany

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The race for the fifth spot in Champions League next season, determined by UEFA ranking, took a turn against Spain after Real Madrid got eliminated by Bayern Munich and two teams were eliminted in Europa League, Celta de Vigo and Betis. Now Spain has only two teams in European semi-finals: Atlético de Madrid in Champions League and Rayo Vallecano in Conference League, but Rayo lost 3-1 to AEK Athens on Thuesday (qualified with the aggregate result).

This means that Spain is second in the UEFA ranking this season, with 21,406 points, but Germany got close with 21,214 points. England is at the top of the list with 26,569 points, and still four teams in European semi-finals, they have already secured the extra slot in Champions League next season, awarded to the fifth team in the league.

Spain and Germany are racing for the other extra slot in Champions League, and while Spain is currently ahead, Germany could overtake them. Bayern Munich plays against Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League and Freiburg plays gainst Braga in Europa League; while Atlético de Madrid plays against Arsenal in Champions League and Rayo Vallecano plays against Strasbourg in Conference League.

In theory, the German teams are the favourites in all cases, and the opposite happens with the Spanish teams: if Atleti and Rayo are eliminated next round, and at least one of the German teams qualify for the final, Germany would get the fifth Champions League spot...