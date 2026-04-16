Conference League results: lot of drama but only one comeback in the quarter-finals

HQ

UEFA Conference League has completed quarter-finals, and Shakhtar Donetsk, Rayo Vallecano and Crystal Palace qualified thanks to their big results the first leg, despite neither winning today. That's right: Rayo Vallecano lost 3-1 to AEK Athens, Crystal Palace lost 2-1 to Fiorentina, and Shakhtar Donetsk drawed 2-2 to AZ Alkmaar, but all three qualified for semi-finals with the aggregate results.

The exception is Strasbourg: the French team went from 2-0 down the first week against Mainz, to a stunning 4-0 victory, to set against Rayo Vallecano in semis. Crystal Palace, the favourites for the title according to many, will face the Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals later this month. The UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig, but no German team will be there on May 27.



AZ Alkmaar vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: 2-2 (2-5 aggregate)



AEK Athens vs Rayo Vallecano: 3-1 (3-4 aggregate)



Strasbourg vs Mainz: 4-0 (4-2 aggregate)



Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace: 2-1 (2-4 aggregate)

