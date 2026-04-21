SpaceX bought around 20% of all Cybertrucks sold in Q4

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It's hard to look at the Tesla Cybertruck as a succes, looking at sales figures over the past couple of years since its debut. But there is of course one way to prop up sales, and that's for Elon Musk to buy them himself.

And that's, seemingly, kind of what he has done. A new report by Bloomberg suggests that nearly one in five Cybertrucks sold in late 2025 was bought by Elon Musk's own companies, with SpaceX doing most of the heavy lifting.

Out of roughly 7000 trucks registered in the US during Q4, around 1279 went to SpaceX, with additional units snapped up by other Musk-linked firms like xAI, Neuralink and The Boring Company. That puts the total at just under 20% of all sales for the quarter.

And it didn't stop there. The same pattern has continued into 2026, with more Cybertrucks being registered to those companies in the early months of the year.

That makes for a murkier sales picture than before, now that we know Musk and his companies owns a significant chunk of the total amount of Cybertrucks in the US. Without those internal purchases, Cybertruck sales would look significantly weaker. In fact, some estimates suggest registrations could have dropped by more than half if you removed those company buys.