South Park's ratings have increased by 258% thanks to the episode about Trump's penis

In the latest episode (which has spread like wildfire across the internet over the past week) Sermon on the 'Mount', US President Donald J. Trump makes love to Satan himself, and before they get down to business and wreak havoc in the hay, we see Trump expose his (in the cartoon series) comically tiny penis, something that many thought would spell the end of South Park as a series. That didn't happen. The opposite happened instead.

As per USA Today, South Park has now been streamed by 258% more viewers than before, thanks to Trump's small penis, which is the exact opposite of the devil's comment when he first sees the president's genitals in the episode: "I can't even see anything, it's so small."

The White House has commented on the episode as follows:

"The Left's hypocrisy truly has no end - for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as 'offensive' content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history - and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak."

No happy faces, no. Damn you, Satan!